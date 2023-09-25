Asian Games 2023: women’s gold redemption time for Harmanpreet?

It was a redemption of sorts for Harmanpreet Kaur as she posed with her gold medal after India stopped a spirited Sri Lanka 19 runs short to win the women’s cricket final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou today.

In July, the all-format Indian women’s team captain and prolific scorer slipped into one of the darkest hours of her long career when she was handed a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for smashing the stumps after her dismissal, and later criticising the umpires following India's loss to Bangladesh in an ODI.

The women’s international calendar not being half as crowded as the men's, it meant her missing the first two games at the 2023 Asian Games — the quarter-final against Malaysia and the semi-final against Bangladesh.