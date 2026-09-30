How Gulveer's Colorado Springs grind helped him strike it rich

Their intensive training at high altitude in Colorado Springs, US, under celebrated coach Scott Simmons has clearly paid dividends, and the latter is not surprised by their success. Speaking to SAI Media, Simmons said the specific plan for Gulveer was to build him for the rigours of the 10,000 m, which also contributed to his performances over shorter distances.

Speaking to SAI Media, Simmons said the specific plan for Gulveer was to build him for the rigours of the 10,000m, which also contributed to his performances over shorter distances.

“The plan proved to be very successful,” Simmons said. “We obviously prepared 100 per cent for the 10,000 m. Gulveer gave his best challenge, ending up with the silver. We thought that was his best event, but it also prepared him for the 1,500 m as a byproduct.”

Gulveer’s three Asiad medals represented a significant progression from his 10,000 m bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. Simmons recalled observing India’s distance runners when he first came to Bengaluru in early 2022 and described the discipline as a “sleeping giant”, but said the athletes needed time, support and consistent training to realise their potential.

“We just needed the time and the support from the Indian government, from Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and other stakeholders to give these athletes the opportunity to do the correct training, give them time to develop and continue the consistency,” he said.

The AFI’s decision, with the support of the Union sports ministry, to send athletes such as Gulveer back to the US for a continuous six-month training stint has clearly paid dividends.