Asian Games: Sawan Barwal, India’s marathon man, ends a 44-year wait

The last time an Indian had a podium finish in marathon at the Asian Games was 44 years back at home – and this alone sums up the significance of Sawan Barwal’s silver in Aichi Nagoya on Saturday. Not only the 28-year-old army man from Himachal Pradesh ended the wait in style, but he became the first to do so outside India.

It was a stunning effort from Sawan when he capped what had been a dream year – lowering his own national record of April with an effort of 2:11:37 seconds under a mild temperature but with wind and drizzle coming in between. Shifting to marathon only this year after running in 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon, Sawan immediately made an impact as he broke Shivnath Singh’s 48-year-old national record at the NN Marathon, Rotterdam with 2:11:58.

‘’The way I trained, the target was to finish with a medal, not to better my national record. But it was also a national record. I am very happy to have won a medal for the country, that too after a long time (1982),’’ Barwal told the media after the grueling race.