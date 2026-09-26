India women keep kabaddi gold after thriller with Iran

India’s women’s kabaddi team retained their Asian Games gold with a 37-34 victory over Iran in a closely fought final on Saturday, 26 September. India led 22-16 at half-time before Iran fought back to win the second half 18-15, but the early deficit proved decisive. India have dominated Asian Games kabaddi since its introduction in 1990, with the women winning gold at every edition except Jakarta 2018, while the men are bidding for their eighth title later on Saturday.

India flexed their muscles on the kabaddi courts at the Asian Games once again, with the women’s team retaining their title after a thrilling 37-34 victory over Iran in the final in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, 26 September.

The men’s team now have a chance to complete a golden double later in the day when they face the same opponents in the men’s final.

India held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran raised their game after the break and won the second half 18-15. However, the deficit proved too much to overcome as India held on for the gold.

The ecstatic Indian players took a victory lap of the arena as the strains of Vande Mataram filled the air.