Asian Games: Meet Shikha Yadav, the feisty captain leading rugby hopes

Shikha Yadav, the 27-year-old captain of India’s women’s rugby team, comes across as a feisty character unwilling to give in without a fight. She wants that quality to rub off on the squad as they look to improve on their seventh-place finish in 2023 at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

A 13-member squad, announced by the Rugby Federation of India (RFI) on Monday after a camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Kolkata, will take part in the Rugby Sevens competition at the Games from October 1-3. The women’s team has made the cut as the eighth-ranked outfit in the continent in an eight-team field and has been drawn in Pool B alongside defending champions China, Hong Kong China and Malaysia. The other four teams in Pool A are Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Singapore.

“This time, we have six players, including myself, who were part of the squad in Hangzhou. It helps us in terms of experience, while we are now familiar with teams like China, Hong Kong China and Malaysia as we keep playing them in the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series throughout the year. This gives us a realistic chance to beat at least two of the three teams in the group,” remarked Shikha, who made her international debut in 2019.