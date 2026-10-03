Kumkum completes golden hat-trick as India’s archery stars shine

Her performance in the team final, where she anchored India against South Korea despite being the youngest member of the side, had underlined the faith the team management had placed in her. Kumkum repaid that confidence in spectacular fashion in the individual event.

She had also secured an Olympic quota place for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Games earlier in the day — one of two available to the country — by reaching the semi-finals.

Kumkum booked her place in the last four by defeating China’s Jingyi Zhu 6-2. She took the opening set 28-27, with scores of 9, 10 and 9, before the two archers shared the second and third sets at 30-30 and 29-29 respectively.

With Kumkum holding a 4-2 lead, she edged Zhu 29-28 in the final set to seal the victory and assure herself of at least a silver medal.

Earlier, Kumkum had defeated reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4 in the quarter-final, underlining the teenager’s composure against the world's best on her way to the final.