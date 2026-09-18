Quimcy Dsouza closes in on historic teqball medal for India

India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza reaches women's singles semifinals on Asian Games debut, beating Japan's top seed Yuina Sakamoto and Cambodia's Koemyean DY in the group stage.

She is now one win away from India's first-ever teqball medal; even a semifinal defeat would leave her with a chance to compete for bronze.

Teqball, a Hungarian sport combining football and table tennis, is making its Asian Games debut; Dsouza and Mohammed Anas Imran Beg also remain in mixed doubles medal contention through the repechage.

India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza moved to within one win of a historic Asian Games medal in teqball after storming into the women's singles semifinals in Japan's Nagoya on Friday, 18 September.

Teqball is a fast-paced sport that combines elements of football and table tennis. Players use almost every part of their body except their hands and arms to rally a standard size-five football across a curved table divided by a transparent plexiglass net.

Making her Asian Games debut, 24-year-old Dsouza stunned top seed Yuina Sakamoto of Japan 2-1 (10-12, 12-11, 13-11) in her opening group A match, which lasted 43 minutes at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Centre.

The young Indian carried that momentum into her second group match, defeating Cambodia's Koemyean DY 2-0 (12-9, 12-7) in 24 minutes to top the group and seal her place in the semifinals.

Dsouza received a bye in the quarterfinals by virtue of finishing first in her group. She will face Indonesia's Sumaya in the semifinals on Saturday, with a victory guaranteeing India its first-ever medal in teqball, one of six sports making its debut at the continental showpiece.