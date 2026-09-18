Asian Games: Typhoon threat adds to logistical woes

Typhoon Dujuan threatens to disrupt accommodation, transport and events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

More than 17,000 participants are housed across hotels, temporary units and the Costa Serena cruise ship instead of a traditional athletes’ village

The Games already face accommodation complaints and weather disruptions, with organisers preparing contingency plans

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are bracing for another logistical hurdle, with a looming typhoon threatening to disrupt accommodation and transport arrangements for thousands of athletes and officials just a day before the Games officially open on Saturday.

More than 17,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries and regions are expected to participate in the Games, which will run from 19 September to 4 October. But unlike previous editions, organisers have opted not to build a traditional athletes’ village, instead housing participants across hotels, temporary container-style units and the Costa Serena cruise ship in an effort to contain costs.

The Italian-flagged cruise liner, which docked at Nagoya Port on 15 September, is expected to accommodate up to 4,000 athletes and officials. Organisers have said the vessel could be moved into open waters if severe weather or a typhoon approaches, a contingency that could, however, complicate transport links between the floating accommodation and competition venues.

The latest weather threat comes after Nagoya was battered by record rainfall last week, prompting temporary evacuations from some of the container-style accommodation. The deluge also disrupted competition, with the women’s cricket match between China and Bangladesh abandoned without a ball being bowled.