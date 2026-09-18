Asian Games: Typhoon threat adds to logistical woes
Unlike previous editions, organisers skip a traditional athletes’ village, housing participants in hotels, temporary units and the Costa Serena cruise ship to cut costs
Typhoon Dujuan threatens to disrupt accommodation, transport and events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
More than 17,000 participants are housed across hotels, temporary units and the Costa Serena cruise ship instead of a traditional athletes’ village
The Games already face accommodation complaints and weather disruptions, with organisers preparing contingency plans
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are bracing for another logistical hurdle, with a looming typhoon threatening to disrupt accommodation and transport arrangements for thousands of athletes and officials just a day before the Games officially open on Saturday.
More than 17,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries and regions are expected to participate in the Games, which will run from 19 September to 4 October. But unlike previous editions, organisers have opted not to build a traditional athletes’ village, instead housing participants across hotels, temporary container-style units and the Costa Serena cruise ship in an effort to contain costs.
The Italian-flagged cruise liner, which docked at Nagoya Port on 15 September, is expected to accommodate up to 4,000 athletes and officials. Organisers have said the vessel could be moved into open waters if severe weather or a typhoon approaches, a contingency that could, however, complicate transport links between the floating accommodation and competition venues.
The latest weather threat comes after Nagoya was battered by record rainfall last week, prompting temporary evacuations from some of the container-style accommodation. The deluge also disrupted competition, with the women’s cricket match between China and Bangladesh abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Now, Typhoon Dujuan is advancing towards Japan’s Pacific coast, adding another layer of uncertainty to preparations. As of Thursday, the storm was moving northwest towards central Japan, packing maximum sustained winds of around 90 kmph and gusts of up to 126 kmph. Organisers are closely monitoring its path and preparing contingency measures for possible disruptions to competitions and accommodation.
The Games have already been dogged by complaints over housing arrangements. South Korean athletes have raised concerns about the size of beds in the temporary units, while other delegations have reported room shortages and logistical difficulties. Organisers, however, have maintained that accommodation has been secured for all participants and that efforts are under way to resolve the reported problems.
The prospect of moving the Costa Serena out of Nagoya Port could bring its own complications. While taking the cruise ship into open waters may shield athletes from the worst of the storm, it could disrupt the transport network linking the vessel with competition venues and put additional pressure on already intricate Games logistics.
With Japan’s typhoon season coinciding with the two-week sporting spectacle, organisers and the Japanese Olympic Committee are keeping a close watch on the weather, with contingency plans being readied as Aichi-Nagoya prepares to welcome athletes from across Asia.
With agency inputs