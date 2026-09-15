Asian Games: Meet Syndrela Das, 17, youngest Indian on board at Japan

At 17 years, table tennis sensation Syndrela Das is the youngest member of the jumbo Indian contingent at the upcoming Aichi Nagoya Asian Games. However, she wants to make the headlines on merit rather than for her tender age and has twin goals—clinching the team gold and breaking into the top 50 in the world as soon as possible.

The ongoing year has been a standout for the product of Dhanuka Dhunseri Soumyadeep Poulomi Table Tennis Academy (DDSPTA) of Kolkata, blossoming under the hawk eyes of Olympians Soumyadeep Roy and his wife Poulumi Ghatak. A big plus for teenager Syndrela in Japan would be that apart from having Roy at her corner in Japan as the national coach, Sutirtha Mukerjee—her senior in the academy—is also a part of the squad.

She is currently No. 99 in ITTF women’s singles rankings and No. 27 in the youth girls’ singles rankings. In an interview with PTI she said: “For the country, of course, I am looking forward to the Asian Games and we would try to clinch the gold, of course. But personally, I would try to get into the top 50 as fast as possible."