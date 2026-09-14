Asian Games 2026: Rocky Balboa fan Varun ready for MMA cage

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) cage may be a novelty at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya, but India will be represented by a two-member team: Varun Sanyal and Suchika Tariyal Hooda. Varun will be participating in the men’s traditional 77 kg division while Suchika, who represented India at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou in kurash (an ancient, 3,500-year-old form of upright jacket wrestling), will feature in the 60 kg division for women.

A bronze medallist at the Asian championships in China in January, Varun — a Rocky Balboa fan — developed an interest in combat sports courtesy WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and TNA (Total Nonstop Action wrestling). His interest deepened after watching Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt achieving podium finishes at the 2012 London Olympics.

Speaking to SAI media ahead of his departure for Japan, Varun said: ‘’Seeing our Olympians succeed really drew me towards martial arts and eventually towards MMA. MMA is, in many ways, the most primal form of sport and competition, so I was naturally drawn to it. It’s also a life skill. Learning how to defend yourself, stay calm under pressure and make decisions when you’re under physical threat are incredibly important skills. Having to make decisions under pressure, sometimes with very serious consequences, has been one of the biggest learnings I’ve taken from MMA.