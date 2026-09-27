Three matches in 24 hours? Sindhu flays schedule after exit

Sindhu played three singles matches in less than 24 hours, with her third-round match ending around 1.00 am before her quarterfinal against Chen Yufei at about 1.30 pm.

Sindhu and Unnati Hooda exited in the quarterfinals, leaving India with only a men’s team bronze from badminton.

Sindhu’s quarterfinal was played on court 4, where the review system was unavailable; Hawk-Eye had been installed only on courts 1 and 2.

The trolls may be out for P.V. Sindhu — India’s first woman to win two Olympic badminton medals and a talismanic figure in her sport — after she drew a blank in what was her fourth and arguably final Asian Games appearance, in Aichi-Nagoya. But her criticism of a gruelling schedule that forced her to play three matches in less than 24 hours, leaving little time for recovery, deserves more than a shrug.

India's returns from badminton at the Games have been disappointing. Despite a squad comprising medal hopefuls Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and emerging player Ayush Shetty, India had only a men’s team bronze to show for their efforts after the individual events also yielded no medals.

The post-mortem will surely begin, but Sindhu is likely to attract much of the scrutiny, having carried a considerable share of India’s expectations in badminton for much of the past decade.

But consider Sindhu’s schedule over those 24 hours. The former world champion played her second-round match on the afternoon of Saturday, 26 September before taking the court again for her third-round fixture later that day. That match ended around 1.00 am local time on Sunday, leaving her barely 12 hours to recover before her quarterfinal against China’s Chen Yufei at around 1.30 pm. Sindhu lost 21-11, 18-21, 10-21.

Asked whether she had previously played two matches at a major championship on the same day, a frustrated Sindhu said: “Not really, because the scheduling was not really well organised is what I feel. We literally slept really late and then came back in the morning, playing two matches in a day. Recovery is the most important priority.”