What led to dip in India’s medals tally at Aichi-Nagoya?

India finished fourth at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games with 85 medals — 22 fewer than the 107 won at Hangzhou.

Athletics, shooting and badminton underperformed, while late gains in boxing, wrestling, hockey and archery salvaged the campaign.

The 25 per cent reduction in India’s contingent and the medal decline will fuel questions about the country’s preparations for its 2036 Olympic ambitions.

Goodbye Aichi Nagoya, welcome Doha — this was the usual theme marking the closing ceremony of the 20th Asian Games on Sunday, 4 October. Unlike the Commonwealth Games, which keeps struggling for relevance from one edition to another, this quadrennial showpiece has further consolidated its position as the second-largest multi-discipline extravaganza after the Summer Olympics.

It was an edition that kicked off with myriad problems in Japan — from insufficient athletes’ accommodation to forecasts of inclement weather — but eventually held on, with India retaining their fourth position from Hangzhou with a late surge of medals. The pecking order in the top three remained unchanged, with China, Japan and South Korea in that order, followed by India in fourth — albeit with an over 20 per cent drop in their medal tally.

Neeru Dhanda, the Indian trap shooter who secured two gold medals and a silver at the Games, was India’s flagbearer at the closing ceremony. The last medal India won was in men’s hockey, when Harmanpreet Singh and Co. swamped Malaysia 5-1 to retain the gold on Saturday.

India’s 85 medals — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze — represent 22 fewer medals overall and seven fewer gold medals than the 107-medal haul from the previous edition. The breakdown three years ago was 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, prompting introspection over what caused the dip despite the Union sports ministry making public an outlay of more than Rs 700 crore for the Asian Games cycle.