India seal historic Asian Games double gold in hockey with 5-1 win over Malaysia

The Indian men's team beat Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games final to retain their hockey gold, adding another chapter to a memorable week for Indian hockey. A day after the women's team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold, the men followed them to the top of the podium, creating a golden double that India had never achieved before at the Games.

It was a victory that carried significance well beyond the final score. India not only defended the title they won in Hangzhou in 2022, but did so for the first time in the men's team's Asian Games history. The gold was also India's fifth in men's hockey at the continental showpiece, following triumphs in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

India set the tone

India entered the final as defending champions and immediately looked like a team determined to make the occasion count. They pushed forward from the opening whistle, spending long periods in the Malaysian half and putting pressure on the defence.

The breakthrough came in the 11th minute, and it was a goal that captured India's confidence. After winning a penalty corner, India opted for a variation that involved just three Indian players moving into the Malaysian half. Harmanpreet Singh then found a narrow route through a maze of Malaysian defenders and fired the ball home.

It was a clever piece of execution and a statement of intent from India.

Malaysia responded three minutes later through Shelly Silverius, who found the net with a field goal to make it 1-1. But the equaliser did little to disturb India's rhythm. The defending champions continued to move the ball with purpose and kept looking for gaps.

In the 23rd minute, another penalty corner presented the opportunity and Jugraj Singh made it count. India were back in front, and the momentum was once again with the defending champions.

India pull away

Malaysia remained competitive, but India continued to control the contest as the final moved into the second half. The Indian midfield kept finding ways forward, while the Malaysian defence was increasingly forced to retreat.

The third goal arrived in the 42nd minute. Vice-captain Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke to give India a 3-1 lead and put Malaysia under serious pressure.

The game began to open up as Malaysia searched for a way back, but that created more space for India. In the 54th minute, Shilanand Lakra completed a flowing attacking move to make it 4-1.

By now, the gold medal was firmly within India's grasp.

A captain's final flourish

There was still time for one more moment of confidence.

India won another penalty corner in the 57th minute and, with the result already heavily tilted in their favour, produced another variation. Just three Indian players were involved in the attacking routine inside the Malaysian half.

Harmanpreet Singh found the ball and somehow threaded it through a maze of Malaysian players defending the corner before sending it into the net.

It was his second goal of the night and India's fifth, but the manner of the finish said as much as the scoreline. India were playing with the freedom and belief of a team that knew the gold was theirs.

The final whistle soon followed.

India had done it again.https://x.com/kharge/status/2106361080360702418