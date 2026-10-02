Indian women’s recurve team stuns South Korea to win maiden Asian Games gold

Korea responded under pressure in the fourth set, scoring 54 points. India also finished with 54 after Kirti's opening 8 was upgraded to a 9 following a review. With the scores tied, India secured the set and completed a landmark victory over the formidable South Korean side.

India had earlier defeated China 5-1 in the semifinal to book a place in the final, marking the team's first Asian Games final appearance in the event.

The gold capped a remarkable rise for the Indian women's recurve team, which ended a five-year wait for a World Cup gold in Shanghai in May. The Indian team had defeated Korea in the semifinals there before going on to win the title.

The Shanghai-winning combination was largely retained for the Asian Games, with Kirti replacing former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, who did not qualify for the Games through the selection trials.

The triumph marked India's fourth archery gold medal at the Asian Games, following titles in the men's compound, women's compound and mixed compound team events.

The Indian women's recurve team had won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Kumkum-Dhiraj reach mixed recurve final

The celebrations continued as Kumkum joined Dhiraj Bommadevara to reach the mixed recurve final, with the Indian pair defeating Japan 5-3.

India made a slow start, losing the opening set 37-38, before sharing the second set to leave the contest level at 3-3. The Indian duo then found their rhythm and capitalised on a costly 7 from Japan in the fourth set to win it 37-35 and seal India's first-ever Asian Games final berth in the recurve mixed team event.

The result gave India another opportunity to add to its growing medal tally in archery, with Kumkum and Dhiraj now set to compete for gold in the mixed recurve event.

With PTI inputs