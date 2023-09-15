Asian Games: Don’t expect miracles from Chhetri’s rag tag team

Come 19 September, and India are scheduled to take on hosts China in their opening group league game in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. With a ragtag team which will ride piggyback on captain Sunil Chhetri and star defender Sandesh Jhingan who was added on at the last minute, no preparatory camp, and confusion over the squad until the eleventh hour, though head coach Igor Stimac will accompany the squad.

If the Indian football fan, buoyed by the Blue Tigers’ string of recent successes, was thinking that the continental games were an ideal opportunity to build on the positive vibes, then it’s time to think again. Mind you, even Chhetri is not very hopeful as he said in an interview to the Times of India on Thursday: ‘’If this is the final team, it will be difficult.’’

The AIFF (All India Football Federation) was in major damage control mode all of Friday, so typical of the great Indian jugaad, working out a late release for Jhingan from Goa FC. The federation had named the senior trio of Chhetri, Jhingan and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in its provisional list released on 1 August, names which still figure in the Union sports ministry’s jumbo list of the 650-plus Indian contingent released on Thursday, 13 September.