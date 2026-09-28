Asian Games: Esha Singh wins silver in dramatic 25m pistol final

The elimination rounds produced several twists. After dropping down the standings with a three-hit series, Esha responded with a flawless 5/5 to stay in contention. She secured a medal when Vietnam’s Trinh Thu Vinh was eliminated.

The fight for bronze then turned into a tense series of shoot-offs between Esha and Kim, who were tied on 34 hits. Both initially managed three hits, forcing another shoot-off. A technical interruption added to the tension before the contest resumed in a single-shot format.

Esha eventually prevailed over Kim to secure at least bronze and advance to the gold-medal contest against Xiao.

The final was equally close. Esha remained within one hit of Xiao before producing four hits to force another shoot-off. Both shooters again recorded four hits, sending the contest into another decider.

With the gold medal at stake, Esha scored two hits while Xiao managed three, handing the Indian silver. Their final totals reached 38 hits, matching the Asian Games record of 38 set by China’s Liu Rui at Hangzhou in 2023.

The silver adds to Esha’s growing record in the event. She currently holds the women’s 25m pistol world record after scoring 43 hits at the Munich World Cup in May and is the reigning world No. 1.

Esha’s individual medal also came after a difficult morning for the Indian women’s 25m pistol team. The trio of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Esha and multiple Asian Games medallist Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth in the team final with a combined score of 1727-56x after a costly target miss.

Esha was the only Indian to reach the individual final. Manu finished 11th, while Rahi was 30th among the 44 competitors. Esha’s qualification score of 580 was enough to make the final only because she had 22 inner tens compared with Cheng’s 20.

With IANS inputs