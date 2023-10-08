Asian Games: Hangzhou says farewell with lights, colour, musical spectacle

If the opening ceremony was centred on water in its various forms, the closing ceremony focused on people. It showcased the most exciting and touching moments featuring athletes throughout the Games, while also highlighting the contributions of the thousands of volunteers and the millions of citizens of Hangzhou and nearby areas who made these Games possible.

The closing ceremony also highlighted the spirit of 'sports without borders', the harmony between culture and sports, and the intertwining of thought and feelings with the hope to inspire millions of youth across the Asian continent.

The acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia, Randhir Singh, declared the 19th Asian Games closed.

He thanked all stakeholders and the people of Hangzhou for organising the best Asian Games of recent times and invited the youth of the continent to assemble in three years, in 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan for the 20th Asian Games.