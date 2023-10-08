Asian Games: How did India reach a magic tally of 107 medals?

The morning after India’s campaign in all events ended at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the sense of awe simply refuses to fade at India’s medal rush over the last two weeks. When the flame is handed over to Aichi-Nagoya, hosts of the 2026 edition, at the closing ceremony on Sunday — the point to ponder will be can they maintain such steam after four years?

It’s a tally which one knows by heart now — 107 medals with 28 gold, 28 silver and 41 bronze. This is a quantum 50 per cent jump from the previous best haul of only five years back in 2018 Games, where the breakdown was as follows: 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals.

From an eighth-place finish in Indonesia behind the hosts, Uzbekistan, Iran and Chinese Taipei (same as 2014), India stands at an impressive fourth spot in the table after China, Japan and South Korea — a position that is unlikely to change on the final day as they have a higher number of golds compared to the Uzbeks (20). A far cry this from 1990, when the Games were held for the first time in China in Beijing, and India had limped back home with one gold and 23 medals in all.