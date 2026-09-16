Asiad: India pumps in Rs 700 cr for its athletes, and results need to show

It will be once again a jumbo 501-member Indian contingent vying to better their record 107-medal haul at Hangzhou when the Asian Games gets underway this week at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Nothing wrong with it as it’s been virtually at par with the previous edition (503), which provided a 20 per cent medal yield as against the number of athletes - but it’s the government budget for this cycle as well as the number of support staff which may again raise eyebrows.

The record Hangzhou haul showed 28 gold, 28 silver and 40 medals – raising hopes of a first-ever ‘double figure’ of medals at Paris 2024 but it turned out to be a case of flattering to deceive as India fell one short of their best-ever Olympics tally of seven medals at Tokyo. Meanwhile, the whopping number of 265 members of the support staff which accounts for almost 52 per cent of the athletes’ strength looks stupendous – though the officials have an explanation ready on the table.

What is astounding is the government budget for the three-year cycle for Asian Games, where it pumped into the tune of 702.86 crores through the Annual Competition and Training Calender (ACTC), alongside an additional Rs 97.84 cr from TOPS to prepare athletes for Aichi Nagoya. A cumulative figure of Rs 800 crore is hence the highest recorded specific build-up expenditure by India for the continental Games – and there are no prizes for guessing that there could be a backlash in case of the contingent fail to better or at least match up the previous show.