Asian Games: India retain women’s compound team gold, set world record

The Indian trio made a strong start, taking the opening end 60-58 after producing a series of perfect 10s. They maintained their advantage in the second end, winning it 60-58 to move 120-116 ahead.

The defending champions continued to hold their nerve in the third end, extending their lead to 178-176 before delivering a flawless finish. India scored six perfect 10s in the final end, while China faltered with two 9s, allowing the Indians to close out the contest 238-234.

China’s Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei settled for silver, while South Korea’s Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to claim bronze.

India had entered the women’s final after beating South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal.

The mixed compound team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav then continued India’s strong showing. The duo defeated Thailand 156-155 in the semifinal to qualify for the gold-medal match.

Chikitha and Sahil established an early two-point advantage and maintained it through the contest. Although Chikitha shot a 9 towards the end, Sahil held his nerve to ensure India secured its place in the final.

The women’s gold was India’s second consecutive Asian Games title in the event, following their victory in Hangzhou in 2023. India had won five gold medals in archery at the previous edition.

With agency inputs