Neeru Dhanda wins India’s first women’s trap gold, leads team to silver

Neeru Dhanda becomes the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games trap gold, setting a new Games record with 28 points

Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer win silver in the women’s trap team event, finishing behind China

Dhanda’s gold is India’s second shooting gold at the ongoing Asian Games, taking the country’s overall tally to five golds

Neeru Dhanda scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an individual Asian Games gold in the women’s trap event, while also helping India secure silver in the team competition.

The 26-year-old Haryana shooter produced a record-breaking performance in the final, scoring 28 to surpass the previous Asian Games record of 24. China’s Sun Yunong won silver with 26, while Kuwait’s Abdulmalik Hajar took bronze with 21.

Dhanda’s gold is also India’s first individual Asian Games medal in women’s trap. Randhir Singh had won India’s first individual trap gold in the men’s event at the 1978 Asian Games, while Ronjan Sodhi claimed gold in men’s double trap at the 2010 Games.