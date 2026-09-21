India’s shooting stars shine again as men’s 10m air rifle team wins silver

India’s shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 continued to sparkle on Monday as the men’s 10m air rifle trio of Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil clinched the silver medal, taking the country’s tally to three medals.

Rudrankksh led the charge with a composed 631.8 in the 60-shot qualification round to finish third, while Himanshu posted 630.0 for seventh place and Parth added 628.3. Together, the three shooters amassed 1890.1 points to secure the silver.

China struck gold with a world-record score of 1899.0, while South Korea finished third with 1884.2 to take the bronze.

For Rudrankksh, the medal added another glittering chapter to his Asian Games journey. He had previously won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle team event at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, and once again found himself on the podium in the same discipline.

Rudrankksh and Himanshu also kept their individual medal hopes alive, advancing to the men’s 10m air rifle final after finishing among the top eight in qualification.