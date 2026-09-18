Manu Bhaker, Tajinderpal Toor named flag bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been named India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, which will be held on Saturday.

The Opening ceremony at Paloma Mizuho Stadium runs from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm IST.

More than 500 Indian athletes are set to compete across 37 sports at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, which will feature participants from 45 countries and regions across 43 sports. The Games will conclude on 4 October.

Bhaker arrives in Japan as one of India’s leading sporting stars after making history at the Paris Olympics last year. She became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics, claiming bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The 23-year-old also has Asian Games pedigree, having been part of India’s gold-medal-winning women’s 25m pistol team at the Hangzhou 2022 Games.

Toor, meanwhile, will lead the Indian contingent alongside Bhaker as he bids for a third consecutive Asian Games gold in men’s shot put. The Punjab athlete won the title at both the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou editions.