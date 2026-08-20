Asian Games: Iran women’s kabaddi team get a hand from India at Sonepat

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat, Haryana, was a hub of activity over the past week, with the Iran women’s national kabaddi team using it as a base for preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Their Indian counterparts lent a hand during the six-day camp, playing a series of friendly matches against them.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Sonepat in Haryana was a hub of activity over the past week, with the Iran national women’s kabaddi team using it as a base for their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Lending them a hand during the six-day camp were their Indian counterparts, with whom they played a number of friendly matches.

Their training camp had attracted considerable media attention, thanks to the volatile geopolitical climate and Iran’s position at the centre of the West Asian crisis. Gholamreza Mazandarani, the Iran women’s team head coach, said the camp had been particularly valuable for his young squad, with more than 80 per cent of the team having changed since the previous Asian Games.

“For us, it was a very good chance to play friendly matches, improve the players and work on our team tactics. It has been a good experience for our young team, as more than 80 per cent of the squad has changed since the team that played in Guangzhou,” Mazandarani said.

Speaking to SAI media, Mazandarani said the sheer depth of India’s kabaddi ecosystem gives its players a major advantage, with Indian athletes getting far more competitive matches during the year than their Iranian counterparts.

“In Iran, we have around 4,000 kabaddi players, both men and women. Here, I feel you have more than 10 million kabaddi players, and that’s a very big number,” he added.“A kabaddi player in India, irrespective of the age group, plays more than 50-60 matches a year. This is a big advantage for them, as they can improve their skills through these matches,” Mazandarani continued.