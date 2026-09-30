Asian Games: Neeru, Kynan clinch trap mixed team gold with Asian record

The gold was India’s third in shooting at the ongoing Games. India’s overall tally stood at 57 medals — nine gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze — placing the country eighth in the medal standings.

The Indian duo, however, endured a difficult start to the four-team final. They managed only six hits from their opening 10 shots, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. Qatar led with seven, while China and Iran were also on six.

Neeru and Kynan then produced a remarkable turnaround. They found their rhythm in the second series and did not miss a single target thereafter. Their flawless run took India to 16 hits after 20 shots, drawing them level with Qatar and ensuring a podium finish after Iran was eliminated with 12 hits.

The final was briefly interrupted by a technical problem involving the trap machinery at Station 1. The stoppage, however, did little to disrupt the Indian pair, who resumed their impressive run after the competition restarted.

Another clean series kept India in contention before a decisive final stretch. Neeru and Kynan reached 26 hits after 30 shots, while China was eliminated with 23. Qatar, on 24, remained India’s only serious challenger for the gold.

The Indian pair maintained their composure in the decisive phase and completed a flawless finish to reach 34 hits. Their score also surpassed the Asian record of 33 set by Qatar in Doha earlier in 2026.

For Neeru, the victory capped an extraordinary 24 hours. After claiming individual trap gold on Tuesday, she returned to the range less than a day later and teamed up with Kynan to secure another title.

Kynan also added a mixed team gold to India’s growing shooting medal haul, as the pair turned an early deficit into a record-breaking victory.

From six hits and last place after the opening series to an unbeaten run through the remainder of the final, Neeru and Kynan’s performance was one of the standout comebacks of India’s campaign at the Games.

With IANS inputs