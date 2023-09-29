Asian Games: Nikhat sure of medal, Olympic ticket on mixed day for India boxers
Nikhat Zareen won her bout against Hanan Nassar with the referee stopping the contest with 53 seconds remaining in the first round
Two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen cruised into the semifinals of the women's 50 kg category with a dominating victory over Jordan's Hanan Nassar, assuring herself a medal and also a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Nikhat won her bout against Hanan Nassar with the referee stopping the contest with 53 seconds remaining on the clock in the first round, while her opponent was shown three standing 8-counts in the quarterfinal bout.
The 27-year-old Indian dominated the match and was leading on the cards of all five judges when the referee stepped in to end the match.
Among the other Indians in the fray on Friday, Lakshya Chahar (80 kg) lost his round of 16 bout 1-4 against Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek of Kyrgyzstan, while 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda (women's 57 kg) went through to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over China's Xu Zichun in the round of 16 clash.
India has had mixed luck at the Asian Games with seasoned boxers Shiva Thapa, World Championships bronze medalist Deepak (51 kg) and Sanjeet (92 kg) crashing out.
World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg) along with Nikhat are still in contention.
