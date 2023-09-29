Asian Games 2023: Absolute warriors, Igor Stimac calls his 'boys' after exit

It was no surprise that India’s football campaign at the Asian Games ended after a 2-0 loss to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 28 September. But we were not quite disgraced.

Sunil Chhetri & co. made the last-16 stage of the Games after 13 years, with a ragtag team too, and they will be returning home secure in the thought that head coach Igor Stimac’s contract is set to be renewed.

The Croatian world cupper, who is reportedly being courted by the Bosnian football federation for their national coach’s role, will be offered a new contract as soon as he returns to New Delhi. Stimac had sought an extension of his contract earlier, ahead of India’s new cycle of FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as his term would end after the Asian Cup in February 2024.

‘’We are renewing his agreement,’’ AIFF president Kalyan Choubey confirmed in a message to a query by National Herald.