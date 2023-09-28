Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra, juggling between medicine and shooting

A haul of 13 medals after the first five days of the competition with four gold and two world records – the Indian shooters have been on a roll at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Shooting range in the Asian Games. Not surprising though, if one has been on their trail in recent years.

Only in the last week of August at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Baku, India had finished with six gold and eight bronze medals to finish second to China in the medals tally. The young brigade had also sealed four Olympic berths, which included a certain Sift Kaur Samra, who had been creating waves in Hangzhou as well.

A 22-year-old MBBS student from Faridkot in Punjab, Samra nailed the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) gold on Wednesday with a world record score of 469.6 in the final. This was the second world record by the Indians as on Monday, the trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Divyansh Singh Panwar shot to gold in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team gold with a combined total of 1893.7.