Asian Games: Swapna Barman’s 'transgender' comment on teammate leaves sour note

While Indian athletes have been making headlines at the ongoing Asian Games for all the right reasons, there was a discordant note in the camp on Monday, 2 October. Swapna Barman — a gold medallist in the 2018 heptathlon — made a shocking allegation that she had lost her (bronze) medal to a ‘transgender woman’, and later deleted the post.

A day after the loss on Sunday, Barman took social media by storm, alleging that she had lost the medal to a transgender athlete. ‘’I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay,’’ she had posted.

Even though Barman did not name anyone, it was obvious that her insinuation was against compatriot Nandini Agasara, as the latter had a podium finish with bronze in the demanding event.