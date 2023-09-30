Asian Games: With 36 medals after first week, can India better 2018 show?

As the first week of competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China draws to a close – it’s time to take stock of the Indian performance so far. Their overall medals tally now stands at 36 medals: 10 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze and a fourth position.

There are no prizes for guessing that hosts China, Japan and Korea occupy the top three positions, but for the Indian sports fan – it also boils down to the question of whether India can overhaul their best-ever tally of 70 medals of the 2018 edition. While they will be banking heavily on the 68-member athletics contingent to add to the tally in the final week, the task is now cut for the jumbo contingent to match the haul of five years back.

The shooters have been at the forefront of the medal campaign, winning 19 medals so far. They have bagged six gold (with two world records) eight silver and five bronze in various events. The other four gold medals came in women’s cricket, equestrian, squash and tennis – with the ageless Rohan Bopanna combining with Rutuja Bhosale to win the mixed doubles gold on Saturday.