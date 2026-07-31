Feisty Asmita, daughter of a bicycle mechanic, makes history on judo mat

There is always a premium on achieving a ‘first’ – and that’s how feisty Asmita Dey will be remembered in the history of India’s Commonwealth Games journey. The 23-year-old from Tripura etched her name as the first-ever gold medallist judoka from India in the Games on a Friday while Harsh Singh earned a second yellow metal on the same day.

‘’I am really happy to win this medal. This medal was very important for me, my state and my country. I dedicate it to my coach. My father who passed away in December 2025, had supported me a lot,’’ an emotional Asmita told the broadcasters.

The story of Asmita, born into a humble family in the district town of Belonia in south Tripura, is yet another one of triumph of human will against all odds. Daughter of a bicycle mechanic, she took to sport naturally and initially competed in middle distance running (800 metres) before being introduced to judo by her first coach Bina Debnath and she joined the Tripura Sports School in 2015.

The North Eastern state, whose best known sporting export so far had been Olympic gymnast Deepa Karmakar, can now boast of a CWG gold medallist – a find of the Khelo India programme. Her performances at the National School Games and Khelo India competitions earned her a place at the SAI Regional Centre, Bhopal (NCOE) in 2018, and since then she has been training at the NCOE in Bhopal.