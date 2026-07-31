Mother, scholar, champion: Seema Kaliramna’s CWG bronze story

A mother, a scholar, and a fighter — Seema Kaliramna turned years of struggle into a moment of triumph as she clinched a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, adding another chapter to India's athletics story.

The 27-year-old athlete, daughter of a former basketball player and javelin thrower who served in the Indian Army, produced a memorable performance to secure a place on the podium and take India's athletics medal tally at the Games to four.

Seema's journey to the medal was anything but ordinary. In a competition where consistency was tested, she had only two valid throws in six attempts after repeatedly finding the discus caught in the side netting. Yet, her determination and composure carried her through, delivering the biggest international medal of her career.

Beyond the arena, Seema’s achievement carries the weight of a remarkable personal journey. A PhD aspirant in Physical Education and a mother to four-year-old son Rudra, she has balanced the demands of elite sport, academics and motherhood with extraordinary resilience.