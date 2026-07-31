Mother, scholar, champion: Seema Kaliramna’s CWG bronze story
Seema's path to CWG podium was marked by adversity, with a serious knee injury sidelining her for over three years
A mother, a scholar, and a fighter — Seema Kaliramna turned years of struggle into a moment of triumph as she clinched a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, adding another chapter to India's athletics story.
The 27-year-old athlete, daughter of a former basketball player and javelin thrower who served in the Indian Army, produced a memorable performance to secure a place on the podium and take India's athletics medal tally at the Games to four.
Seema's journey to the medal was anything but ordinary. In a competition where consistency was tested, she had only two valid throws in six attempts after repeatedly finding the discus caught in the side netting. Yet, her determination and composure carried her through, delivering the biggest international medal of her career.
Beyond the arena, Seema’s achievement carries the weight of a remarkable personal journey. A PhD aspirant in Physical Education and a mother to four-year-old son Rudra, she has balanced the demands of elite sport, academics and motherhood with extraordinary resilience.
For Seema, motherhood became a turning point rather than a hurdle. Before Rudra was born in 2022, her personal best stood at 48.08 metres. After an 11-month break from competitive action, she returned stronger in 2024, improving her mark to 57.19 metres before reaching a career-best 59.73 metres at the Indian Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this year.
Guiding her journey has been her husband and coach, Ravinder Kaliramna, himself a decorated discus thrower who has won gold medals at the Indian U-18 and U-20 championships. Alongside her training and competitions, Seema continues to pursue her PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani.
Her road to the Commonwealth Games podium was shaped by adversity. A serious knee injury once kept her away from competition for more than three years, threatening to derail her promising career. But through intense rehabilitation, patience and relentless effort, Seema rebuilt herself and returned to the national spotlight.
Her comeback has since been decorated with milestones. She won gold at the 2025 National Games, followed it with a national title, and then emerged victorious at the 2026 South Asian Athletics Championships. A string of strong performances on the domestic circuit cemented her position among India's leading discus throwers.
The year 2026 proved to be a breakthrough phase for Seema. Her personal best of 59.73 metres not only established her among the country's top performers in the event but also helped her earn qualification for the 2026 Asian Games and a coveted place in India's Commonwealth Games squad.
From a career-threatening injury to a global podium finish, Seema Kaliramna’s bronze medal is a story of grit, revival and the power of perseverance — a reminder that champions are often forged in the toughest battles.
With IANS inputs