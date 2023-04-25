At 50, will the god of cricket still remain inaccessible?

Who writes the script for Sachin Tendulkar? Seeing the euphoria that has been unleashed on the occasion of the God of Cricket’s 50th birthday on April 24 – before and after – one cannot help but feel that it could not have been written better.

It’s a milestone birthday after all, though not exactly a retirement that would beget an appraisal of the man who strode the game like a colossus for 24 years – ending up with more runs across the formats than anyone else and managing to stay surprisingly controversy-free. This has, in turn, earned him the freedom of choice as to when he would make an entry or exit from the spotlight.

Take the retirement from international cricket, for example. Looking back, one can recall the hushed whispers if the time was ripe for the Little Master to exit for a while till the announcement finally came in 2013. Much like his half-century in life, or the agonising wait for his 100th international century, the retirement was a perfectly executed public relations exercise over a month – which led to a climax on that November afternoon on his home turf at the Wankhede Stadium.