At 9, UK chess prodigy Bodhana navigates racist jibes

Chess and prodigies may go hand-in-hand, but nine-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan seems an exception by any standards. The news of the girl from Harrow, north-west London, making the England women’s team for the Chess Olympiad in Hungary later this year has gone viral, though what has stuck out like a sore thumb are some of the vile and racist comments circulating about her.

Bodhana is nearly 15 years younger than Lan Yao, her next-youngest teammate, and qualified by team manager Malcolm Pein as the "most amazing prodigy" the sport has seen in Britain. In an interview with BBC News, her father Siva expressed surprise about what made Bodhana take up the sport as both her parents are engineering graduates with no prior experience of chess.

However, this has not stopped trolls in the UK — a country which has drawn heavily on its immigrant population to fill up national teams in football, cricket and athletics. Some of its best-known sports celebrities have been subject to vile cyber bullying in the past. Comments about Bodhana ranged from ‘’she is clearly not English’’ to ‘’why is she playing for England’’, to even more derogatory words on X, prompting Hungarian-American former world champion Susan Polgar to pen a scathing Facebook post.