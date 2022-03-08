ATP Tour: Dominic Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami Open

"I [have] had really good practice weeks," Thiem said in a video message on Instagram. "The wrist is perfectly fine and the hand is getting better and better, but I have still decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami to start on the clay courts. It is still the surface I feel the most comfortable [on], so I think it is the perfect time to start there."



"I would have loved to play in the [United] States and I am really sorry for my fans. Last time I played in Indian Wells I won the tournament so I love to play in the States and I can't wait to be back soon," the 28-year-old who is expected to return in April.