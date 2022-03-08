Sports

ATP Tour: Dominic Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami Open

The Austrian, who has not competed at a Tour-level event since June when he suffered a right wrist injury at the Mallorca Championships, said he is looking forward to the clay-court season

user

IANS

Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open ATP Tour tournaments, still to getting match fit after recuperating from a wrist injury.

"I [have] had really good practice weeks," Thiem said in a video message on Instagram. "The wrist is perfectly fine and the hand is getting better and better, but I have still decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami to start on the clay courts. It is still the surface I feel the most comfortable [on], so I think it is the perfect time to start there."

"I would have loved to play in the [United] States and I am really sorry for my fans. Last time I played in Indian Wells I won the tournament so I love to play in the States and I can't wait to be back soon," the 28-year-old who is expected to return in April.


Thiem, a former World No. 3, has lifted the title in Indian Wells in 2019 while his best result in Milan was a run to the quarter-finals in 2015.


