Australian Open: Who is Jannik Sinner, conqueror of Novak Djokovic?

There has to be a kind of irreverent quality in wannabe champions if they want to make a match against legends like a Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer. Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian, had given enough warning signals in his last two meetings with Djoko — but it was still difficult to bet against the Serb in a grand slam semi-final, particularly with him looking for a calendar grand slam at this stage of his career..

It was not without reason that the world no.1 had won the Australian Open a record 10 times, not to speak of a 33-match winning streak on the hard courts of Melbourne. Yet, the biggest coup of the tournament came in the first men’s semi-final when the precocious world no. 4 stunned the GOAT in four sets in a way that sports headline writers can only think of one cliché tonight: Italian job.

“When I play against him, it’s obvious right before that it’s a tough match,” reflected a nonchalant Sinner at his post-match press conference. “But a Grand Slam is different. It was a tough match, especially when I lost the third set with a match-point. I just tried to stay as positive as possible, and it went my way today. I’m really happy,’’ added Sinner, who is now in line to be the first Italian player, male or female, to win the year’s opening slam, provided he can overcome Daniil Medvedev in the final.