What next for Novak Djokovic: A calendar slam in 2024, perhaps?

What next for Novak Djokovic? The question will be up in the air as the world no. 1, with 24 grand slam titles to his name, launches his campaign against qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday in the quest for a staggering 11th Australian Open title this year.

Memories of his bitter experience in Melbourne two years ago, when the Serb was holed up in a hotel room and not granted a visa for his refusal to take the Covid vaccine, seem distant. Indeed, Djokovic seemed to bask in the spotlight on Thursday, indulging in a game of charity tennis with former Australian captain Steve Smith and then trying his hand at some cricket too, all set to embark on defending what has been his favourite slam of the four.

It’s been a total of 407 weeks as world no. 1, over a period of 13 years, that the 36-year-old has held sway in men’s tennis, a journey not free of hiccups. From being essentially an outsider along with the Big Two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the initial years (Andy Murray had dropped out of the elite club after his battle with injuries), Djokovic has gone on to become the undisputed claimant of the GOAT tag in the aftermath of the pandemic.