Australian Open: Can Djokovic the warrior spoil Alcaraz slam dreams?
The Serb thrived on his art of the ‘impossible’ against Sinner, but a tougher challenge awaits him now
The hype around the dream match-up in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday is understandable. Now that the 38-year-old virtuoso has spoilt the party for those who were expecting the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry write another chapter in Melbourne, the common wisdom is the scales will be tilted in favour of the world No.1 looking to be the youngest to win the career slam.
The ongoing odds endorse the view, but the problem is with the enigma that Novak Djokovic is. When at a post-match conversation after he wore down the in-form Italian in the second of the epic semi-finals, Jim Courier reminded the Serb that he admitted in 2024 it would be ‘difficult’ to survive five-setters with his growing years, the owner of 24 slams corrected him. ‘’I said difficult, but not impossible,’’ said the former world No.1.
This is how Mark Hodgkinson, the author of Searching for Novak – a brilliant book for those delving into the psyche of the champion - concludes it: ‘’Tennis players aren’t supposed to be this good in their mid-to-late-thirties. But Djokovic doesn’t care much for what he is supposed to be doing; here is someone who when he sees the word ‘impossible’ notes that the same letters can spell out, ‘I’m possible.’ Djokovic doesn’t believe in limits.’’ It’s the same ploy he used when after surviving a gruelling five-set final against the eternal crowd favourite Roger Federer in 2019 Wimbledon, he famously said that everytime the fans chanted ‘Roger,’ he preferred to hear ‘Novak’ to push himself.
Now that he is in the final of the slam where he has his name inscribed on the roll of honour a staggering 10 times, Djokovic assured his legion of fans that he will be giving it his best shot against an opponent who the experts feel is even better than the ‘Big Three’ at 22 years. ‘’I am not going to walk onto the court with a white flag,’’ he told the media – with whom he had been blowing hot-and-cold this week.
The champion’s ego flared up in the pre-semi-final press conference when Djokovic found it ‘disrespectful’ to be asked how felt chasing the new generation heroes Alcaraz and Sinner after being in pursuit of Federer and Nadal for years. ‘’I find it a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between, where the times when I started chasing, as you say, Rafa and Roger, and now that I am chasing Carlos and Jannik, and there’s probably about a 15-year period in between where I was dominating the grand slams,’’ an irritated Djokovic said. It’s the quintessential Djokovic and one can count on him to bring his mean side out in what could be his best-ever chance yet of chasing Slam No.25.
The outcome of a Grand Slam final of this quality doesn’t depend on head-to-head records, but Djokovic can take heart from the fact he leads it 5-4 while he is yet to lose a Australian Open final in 10 appearances. He will, of course, face the most improved player on the Tour in last five years – who has remodelled his serve on ironically, Djokovic himself, something which had been his secret weapon for last two weeks.
If Djokovic’s mantra is going for the impossible, the Spaniard felt it was his power of ‘believing, believing all the time’ when the chips were down in the five-hour, 27 minute semi-final encounter against Alexander Zverev. This is where recovery and the mind space will play a key role in the marquee clash tomorrow as Alacaraz had to battle through injury, cramping and even vomiting during the semis.
Djokovic thus could be a sentimental favourite for many, but it will be difficult to wear down the world No.1. Let’s keep the fingers crossed!
Catch the match
Australian Open men’s final
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Start: 2 pm IST
