Australian Open: Can Djokovic the warrior spoil Alcaraz slam dreams?

The hype around the dream match-up in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday is understandable. Now that the 38-year-old virtuoso has spoilt the party for those who were expecting the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry write another chapter in Melbourne, the common wisdom is the scales will be tilted in favour of the world No.1 looking to be the youngest to win the career slam.

The ongoing odds endorse the view, but the problem is with the enigma that Novak Djokovic is. When at a post-match conversation after he wore down the in-form Italian in the second of the epic semi-finals, Jim Courier reminded the Serb that he admitted in 2024 it would be ‘difficult’ to survive five-setters with his growing years, the owner of 24 slams corrected him. ‘’I said difficult, but not impossible,’’ said the former world No.1.

This is how Mark Hodgkinson, the author of Searching for Novak – a brilliant book for those delving into the psyche of the champion - concludes it: ‘’Tennis players aren’t supposed to be this good in their mid-to-late-thirties. But Djokovic doesn’t care much for what he is supposed to be doing; here is someone who when he sees the word ‘impossible’ notes that the same letters can spell out, ‘I’m possible.’ Djokovic doesn’t believe in limits.’’ It’s the same ploy he used when after surviving a gruelling five-set final against the eternal crowd favourite Roger Federer in 2019 Wimbledon, he famously said that everytime the fans chanted ‘Roger,’ he preferred to hear ‘Novak’ to push himself.