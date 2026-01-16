Australian Open: Can top gun Alcaraz keep his date with the career slam?

If Carlos Alcaraz manages to hold aloft the Australian Open trophy on 1 February, he will be the youngest man in history to complete a career slam, at 22 years and 272 days. While that’s one of the major talking points of the year’s first slam which kicks off on Sunday, it’s also an occasion to reflect on how that stacks up against the Big Three.

It’s a fellow Spaniard who holds the current record; Rafael Nadal was 24 years and 101 days old when he completed all four at the 2010 US Open, the eighth of his 22 major titles. 'Rafa' is comfortably ahead of his peers in achieving this feat as Roger Federer managed it at Roland-Garros 2009 aged 27 years and 303 days, while Novak Djokovic reached the landmark at 29 years and 14 days at the clay court slam in 2016.

What’s even more awe-inspiring is that should Alcaraz manage to keep his date with the only slam where he is yet to play the final, he would become the youngest of all time to do so, bettering the amateur era record of Don Budge, who did it at 22 years and 363 days. Moral of the story: a career slam will be one of the last signposts left for the Murcian at such a young age after six slams, an Olympic silver, and of course the world no.1 ranking.