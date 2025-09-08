Alcaraz conquers Sinner to seize US Open glory and ascend as world No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner, the game’s premier hard-court player, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to claim his sixth major title and second at the US Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz hit all the high notes and kept his rival at bay across the pair’s 15th career meeting and third consecutive Grand Slam final, locking up his triumph in two hours, 42 minutes.

Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated the majors since the start of 2024, winning each of the last eight, but it is the Spaniard who has taken hold of his iconic rivalry with Sinner, snagging seven of the pair’s last eight meetings, five of their last six finals, and two of the three major finals they contested in 2025.

US Open triumph makes Alcaraz the second youngest male player in history to claim six major titles, and enables a triumphant return to the top of the ATP rankings. Alcaraz will begin his 37th week at No. 1 on Monday, returning to the top spot for the first time since September 2023.

Moreover, Alcaraz has become the fourth player in history to have won multiple major titles on all three surfaces (two on hard, two on clay and two on grass). He joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Mats Wilander on the list.