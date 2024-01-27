Australian Open: For history-maker Rohan Bopanna, Paris Olympics is on the radar

When Rohan Bopanna settles down to retired life, not far away now, at his coffee plantation in the Coorg area – he would like to rewind this second week of the Australian Open in his mind over and over again.

A world No.1 doubles ranking, one of the highest civilian honours from the Indian government in Padmashri and then to cap it all – be the oldest men’s player at 43 years to win a grand slam title.

The date with history came on Saturday, 27 January, when he and local challenger Matthew Ebden, with whom he had been sharing a great chemistry, shrugged off their moments of uncertainty against the unseeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori before prevailing 7-6(0), 7-5. For the record, this is the Indian’s second slam honours, the first one coming in 2017 in the mixed doubles French Open alongside Gabriela Dabrowski.

‘’This could not have been possible if I did not have a fantastic Aussie partner by my side,’’ Bopanna said as the second seeds rolled over on the turf at the Rod Laver Arena after the matchpoint. Ebden returned the compliments: ‘’Age truly really is not even a number for this guy. He's young at heart, he's a champion, he's a warrior. He's fought hard by my side this whole past year.’’

The current form has spurred Bopanna on to give a shot at the men’s doubles event in the Paris Olympics, though he will not be a part of the mixed doubles. ‘’I am definitely looking forward to competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” he said after making the final.