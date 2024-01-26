A Padmashri, world no.1 doubles ranking: it’s all happening for Rohan Bopanna

It’s not often that a greying athlete, two months short of 44 years, becomes the toast of the tennis fraternity at the grand slams. Yet, Rohan Bopanna just managed to do that when right on the back of ensuring a world No.1 ranked doubles player’s mantle come Monday, he and home boy Mathew Ebden stormed into the Indian’s first-ever men’s doubles final in Australian Open.

The congratulatory messages, as Bopanna admitted during a chat with the broadcasters, have not stopped trickling in on his phone and the social media – but the one which got most traction was from numero uno Novak Djokovic. ‘’Congratulations Bops. Amazing effort. And to do it at such an young age. Even more impressive,’’ the Serbian wrote, his tongue firmly in cheek, in an Instagram story.

There was another feather on his cap on the stroke of India’s Republic Day when Bopanna, along with squash ace Jyotsna Chinappa, was awarded the Padmashri – the fourth highest civilian honour from the government for excellence in any field.

Come the final on Saturday, the Bopanna-Ebden duo will be up against the Italian unseeded pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori – putting him in line to be the oldest player to win a grand slam men’s doubles title. What goes under the radar is that he has a mixed doubles major before, albeit seven years back in the 2017 French Open alongside Gabriela Dabrowski, but what is remarkable is the fact he had been playing some of the best tennis of his career over the past few years with a body ravaged by time and injuries.