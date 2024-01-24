Sania Mirza: How will the ace against all odds deal with this one?

For Sania Mirza, the biggest breaker of barriers in Indian women's sports, nothing has really been handed over on a platter over the last two decades. No wonder her 2016 autobiography was aptly titled Ace against Odds!

Be it her journey in a sport whose top aechelons have been almost an unchartered territory for South Asian women, be it remaining unfazed in the face of Islamic clerics’ ire for wearing short clothing (read: tennis gear) in the early days, be it refocusing her career into the doubles game after a tryst with injuries — the Hyderabadi tennis player didn’t do too badly on her overall scorecard when she called 'time!' on her career last year.

Neither could it have been easy to withstand the public outrage when she admitted to her relationship with Shoaib Malik, then a leading Pakistan cricketer, as they tied the knot in 2012 for the most controversial wedding the sporting fraternity had seen on the Subcontinent.

Yet, when Sania the tennis mum signed off from the courts with her son Izhaan in tow, the tennis world rose as one for the send-off.

The tweet from All India Tennis Association (AITA) was spot-on: 'Sania Mirza – An island of hope in a sea of mediocrity… A story of hard work, grit, determination & dedication finally comes to an end. From an emerging tennis star to one of India’s national sports icons, thank you for all the memories and love. #The_Queen_Retires’