Thank you, says Rohan Bopanna as he signs off from Davis Cup

It was an emotional Rohan Bopanna bidding adieu to the David Cup arena, after a career in the team event spanning over 21 years, at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Sunday.

There was no twist in the tale as the 43-year-old, who became the oldest player to reach the final of any slam event at the US Open earlier this month, combined with Yuki Bhambri to sweep aside the Moroccan pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi in their World Group II tie on Sunday, 17 September.

“Sad to be leaving the Davis Cup, but also simultaneously proud to have played for such a long time. I thank the entire nation for the support and all the teammates, the captain I have played under. It’s been a great journey, a great learning experience,” Bopanna said during the post-match press conference.