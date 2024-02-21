Ayhika Mukherjee: Naihati woman cracking the Chinese TT code

The women’s team—where Ayhika Mukherjee and Akula are partnered with seasoned world No. 35 Monica Batra—kept their dreams alive for a ticket to Paris Olympics when they held off Spain 3-2 on Tuesday, 20 February. Ayhika again played her part, when she held her nerve and prevailed against Elvira Rad of Spain to put first points for India on the board.

This means India could qualify as the second team from the group to advance to the second round.

Speaking to the National Herald over the phone, Ayhika’s father Gautam Mukherjee — a former BSF employee — said, ‘’There is no doubt that she is playing some of the best table tennis of her life. A good quality about her is that even as a junior, she always wanted to enjoy the game more rather than (worry about) winning or losing — and this often brought out the best in her.’’

How is it that despite dishing out such dominant performances in recent times, Ayhika is still ranked below 150? ‘’This has a lot to do with her lack of sponsorship," Gautam Mukherjee said, "as in table tennis, you have to plough back your earnings into playing more tournaments. After the Asian Games, Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) has started supporting her for the exposure trips and this will be a great help.’’