Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika make history for India, stun Chinese duo

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Aihika Mukherjee shocked world champion Chinese pair Chen Meng and Yidi Wang to enter the women's doubles semifinals, assuring India a historic table tennis medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

In the quarterfinals, Sutirtha and Aihika won 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 and the victory over the world no. 2 Chinese duo is all the more significant because India have never won a medal in the women's doubles event at the Asian Games.

The Indian players prevented their superior opponents from settling down right from the go. The Chinese duo was expected to roll over their opponents, but precisely the opposite happened as the Indians won the first game in just eight minutes.

The trend followed in the second game too, as the Indians wrapped things up in just nine minutes as the Chinese players committed several unforced errors, particularly on the forehand.

The home side players mounted a brief fightback, winning the third game. But the Indians regrouped quickly to assert themselves in the fourth game. The epic winning moment came when Meng sprayed her forehand into the net.