Azlan Shah Cup: Selvam scores winning goal as India beat New Zealand 3-2
India survive late New Zealand fightback as Rohidas, Sanjay and Selvam find the net; Canada up next
India secured back-to-back victories at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia's Ipoh on Thursday, edging out New Zealand 3–2 after a tense final quarter in which Selvam Karthi produced the match-winning goal.
Coming off a dramatic 4–3 win over hosts Malaysia the previous evening, India once again opened strongly. The team struck early in the fourth minute when Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick, capitalising on India’s first significant opportunity created through a well-coordinated midfield move.
New Zealand attempted to seize control of the early exchanges, pressing high in midfield, but the Indian defence remained solid. Abhishek nearly doubled the advantage before the Black Sticks’ goalkeeper parried away his close-range effort, ending a lively first quarter.
The second quarter saw New Zealand push forward with greater urgency and win a penalty corner, but India’s backline held firm to preserve the lead at halftime.
India resumed aggressively after the break, and captain Sanjay extended the lead to 2–0 in the 32nd minute with another well-executed penalty corner.
New Zealand responded with pressure of their own but struggled to break through until Pawan’s exceptional goalkeeping was finally breached by George Baker in the 42nd minute.
Entering the final quarter at 2–1, New Zealand came out searching for an equaliser and found it in the 48th minute when Baker again scored off a penalty corner, bringing the match level at 2–2.
India, however, reacted swiftly. Abhishek set up Selvam Karthi, who finished calmly in the 54th minute to restore India’s lead. The five-time champions held firm in the closing minutes to secure a vital win.
India will face Canada next on Saturday as they look to continue their strong start in the tournament.
With PTI inputs
