Badminton: New 15-pointer games may make it shorter, but at what cost?

The historic rule change of Badminton World Federation (BWF), which adopted a new 3 x 15 scoring system to make the sport ‘shorter and faster,’ has it doubters among some of the biggest Indian names in the fraternity. The resolution adopted by BWF in it’s AGM in Denmark in late April marks the end of the long standing 3 x 21 points, a format which has defined the sport for nearly two decades, once the new rule takes over from 4 January next year.

Under the new system, matches will be played as best-of-three games to 15 points instead of 21, with the BWF arguing that the shorter format will improve scheduling, create more high-pressure moments and help player welfare. BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul called the decision an ‘important milestone’ for the future of badminton and said the sport needed to evolve for the next generation. “We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players,” Leeswadtrakul had said.

The game-changing move, with an eye towards making the sport more broadcast-friendly as well, as it’s doubters though. ‘’I am not a big fan of it and would rather play the 21 points, may be the younger players like Lakshya (Sen) or Ayush (Shetty) can answer this better,’’ remarked H.S. Prannoy, the seniormost singles player in India’s Thomas Cup team.