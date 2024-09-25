Bangladesh Test: Potential security threat keeps Kanpur on alert

The build-up to the second India-Bangladesh Test, scheduled to begin in Kanpur on Friday, has been overshadowed by reports of a Hindu right-wing group allegedly planning to cause trouble during the match.

Local police says an FIR has been filed against 20 members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Monday for allegedly organising a havan by obstructing the road in front of the stadium to protest ‘atrocities’ on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Harish Chander, Kanpur’s additional commissioner of police (law and order), told PTI that adequate police units, including senior officials, are expected to be deployed for the match. “We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and (are) confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements,” he added.

The officer said they were coordinating with Central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the state Intelligence to share inputs regarding threats, if any, to deal with it swiftly.

Shadows of the shifting political scenario in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in July, have been threatening the series. There were talks earlier this month about the Test being shifted to Indore in view of the persistent threats, while the Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh on 6 October in Gwalior, where the first T20I of a three-match series is scheduled.

“We will not allow the match to take place here. It has been decided in our meeting that when the Bangladesh team comes to Gwalior, we will protest,” Hindu Mahasabha vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj was quoted as saying.