Battle of GMs: Calm Gukesh up against patchy Liren in championship clash

The weight of expectations sits lightly on his teenaged shoulders and grandmaster D. Gukesh would bank heavily on his calm mind when he takes on Chinese Ding Liren in the World Championship showdown beginning in Singapore on 25 November, aiming to become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the coveted title.

The majority of the chess world is rooting for the 18-year-old in-form Indian, who already displays the poise of a champion. What remains to be seen is how he handles the pressure of the big occasion during the fortnight-long showpiece.

If the first press conference held on Saturday afternoon was any indication, both players have immense respect for each other and are determined to give their best.

Liren had won a match of fluctuating fortunes against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in 2023 to be crowned the world champion but since then, the Chinese has suffered from mental health issues and competed very little, compared to Gukesh in the last one year.

"My job is pretty clear — just go into every game as the best version of myself and play the best moves in the position. If I do that, if I keep playing good chess and stay in the right spirits, even with his recent form dip or even at his best, I don't think it really matters," Gukesh said on Saturday. "If I do the right things, I'm confident I have all the chances in the world."